Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - April 2022

OVERVIEW

In April, instability across Cabo Delgado continued to be reported, with the majority of the violent incidents recorded in the district of Nangade, where non-state armed groups (NSAGs) moved after being pushed out of Palma by the security forces in late February. According to IOM, a total of 1,127 people were on the move, including 426 people who returned to areas of origin. Of the total population, 53 per cent of the displaced were children and 25 per cent were women. Food, shelter and non-food items were the main needs expressed by the displaced. Of the total population, 42 per cent of individuals were displaced for the first time, and 52 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.

The Protection Cluster completed a return intention survey in two displaced communities in Palma district (Maganja & Quitunda). A total of 268 households, the majority of whom were from Mocimboa da Praia (90 per cent) and comprising a high number of women were interviewed. The intention to return was expressed by 92 per cent of the interviewees due to a lack of perspective at the areas of refuge and increasing tensions with host communities in relation to access to resources including humanitarian assistance and livelihoods, not due to the perceived safety of their home villages. One per cent of the interviewees indicated their willingness to return as a result of the perceived improvement of the security situation.

The food security situation in northern Mozambique remained concerning due to the compounded effects of the conflict and a succession of climatic shocks. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity outcomes were reported by FEWSNET across the region, as insecurity and flooding from Tropical Storm Ana, Tropical Storm Dumako, and Tropical Cyclone Gombe – which affected around 217,000 hectares of agricultural land across Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, and Cabo Delgado provinces – hindered the agricultural season. Amidst limited resources and a potential pipeline break, WFP distributed half food rations (equivalent to 39 percent of daily kilocalories) to around 850,000 people in Cabo Delgado and 74,000 in Nampula and Niassa.

At the end of April, an outbreak of cholera was reported in the provinces of Sofala and Zambezia following the flooding caused by the rainy season and the limited health and water and sanitation services available. To prevent the further spread of the disease, health authorities reinforced surveillance and launched a wide range of measures, such as hygiene awareness drives and disinfection of water points in the affected areas. In April, the Government of Mozambique, completed a polio vaccination campaign targeting 4.8 million children under the age of five, following an outbreak in neighbouring Malawi.