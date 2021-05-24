Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Multi=sectorial Location Assessment, Round 2, April 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MSLA) report, which presents findings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 2 assessments, aims to enhance understanding of the extent of internal displacements and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected districts of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. The report covers the period from 13 to April 23 2021 and presents trends from 25 assessed sites hosting internally displaced persons across eight districts in Cabo Delgado.

In total, 88,704 internally displaced persons (IDPs) or 22,329 households were mapped living in sites assessed during this MSLA. Reported figures, however, exclude displaced individuals living in host community settings. According to DTM Round 11 Baseline, as of March 2021 an estimated 630,241 IDPs were identified in Cabo Delgado.

Sites under assessment in this report included relocation centers, temporary or transit centers, and host community extensions as classified by Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) cluster. Given the active and fluid nature of displacement trends in Northern Mozambique, it is important to note that the number of sites or locations with displaced IDPs exceeds the estimated number of sites assessed for this round.

The MSLA included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihoods, protection, community engagement and energy.

This report pays special attention to the dynamics of forced displacement into sites in the province of Cabo Delgado, which has been hit the hardest by the conflict in Northern Mozambique.