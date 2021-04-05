Mozambique | Cabo Delgado | IDP Temporary Site Assessment (4 April 2021)

KEY FACTS

Following the violent attacks conducted by NonState Armed Groups on 24 March, close to 10,000 people fled from Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique, as of 2 April 2021 (source: IOM/DTM).

As of February 2021, some 700,000 people had been forcibly displaced by violence in Cabo Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces, exacerbating the displacement and “protection” crisis in northern Mozambique. For those evacuated or who managed to flee towards the city of Pemba, the authorities have set up a transit center, where Protection Cluster and partners continue their presence and are offering much needed protection support. This rapid protection assessment provides some considerations for protection partners and other sectors to continue mainstreaming protection in activities in the centro.