Mozambique: Cabo Delgado - Humanitarian Snapshot, July 2020

The humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, has deteriorated rapidly in the first six months of 2020 due to insecurity and violence, compounded by climatic shocks. At least 195 violent incidents were reported between January and June 2020, according to ACLED, with Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade, Muidumbe, Macomia and Quissanga districts hardest-hit. As a result, at least 250,000 people are now estimated to be internally displaced in Cabo Delgado, while more than 5,500 people have arrived Nampula and over 100 in Niassa, according to IOM/DTM data. This represents more than double the number of people displaced in March 2020 (over 110,000), and many people have been displaced multiple times. At the same time, lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities, compounded by floods and heavy rains in December 2019 and January 2020, have led to a cholera outbreak, with over 1,200 cases and 18 deaths reported in the province up to 1 July 2020. Severe food insecurity has risen due to the combination of Cyclone Kenneth, floods and violence, with many poor households in the province expected to face Crisis (IPC 3) outcomes through September 2020, according to FEWSNET. Cabo Delgado is now also faced with a COVID-19 outbreak. As of 6 July 2020, Mozambique had recorded 1,012 confirmed cases of which 286 cases recorded in Cabo Delgado, the second most-affected province after Nampula. Within this context of rapidly rising humanitarian needs, on 4 June 2020, the Humanitarian Country Team launched a Rapid Response Plan aimed at scaling-up life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection in Cabo Delgado which urgently requires funding.