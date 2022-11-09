Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 9 (September 2022)

Security Update

In comparison to August there was a decrease in organized political violence events in the province , but an increase in fatalities. Reports gathered indicate that 33 organized political violence events in Cabo Delgado province in September, resulting in 92 reported fatalities. Reported fatalities were highest in Macomia district, where insurgents carried out attacks on civilians and clashed with state forces and communal militias. A major assault was conducted by Defense and Security Forces (FDS) outpost in the deserted village of Nkoe on 15 September. In Nangade FDS and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) forces launched an aerial and ground assault on insurgent hideouts in forested areas in the northeast of the district. Other events took place in Nangade, Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia, Chiure, Meluco, Metuge, and Quissanga districts in Cabo Delgado