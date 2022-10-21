Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 8 (August 2022)

Security Update

The month of August witnessed another period of continued uncertainty and fluid security environment with several insurgents attacks reported in Ancuabe, Chiure, Meluco Palma, Macomia, Muidumbe, Montepuez, and Nangade of Cabo Delgado Province. These incidents have created new challenges for the humanitarian aid sector as it works around the clock to address a mounting portfolio of humanitarian needs. The insurgent attack has shifted to the southern districts previously deemed safe leaving new communi es displaced in southern districts. Despite this other communities are tentatively looking to restart their lives in their home districts despite widespread destruction, weak government presence, and lingering security challenges. To address this worrying situation leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) renewed the deployment of their Mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) to the Cabo Delgado province on August 18, 2022, in order to carry out the SAMIM mission of assisting the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FDS) in countering the Islamic State-affiliated insurgency that has been active in the province since 2017.