Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 4 (April 2022)

Security Update

• The government has indicated that the province is entering a more stable phase defined by three fundamental aspects; restoration of government authority, both political and military, in order to bring back the security and legitimacy of the state in areas affected by the conflict; rehabilitation of infrastructure and capacity building of state institutions to bring services to normalcy; and gradual return of civilian population

• However, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province remains unpredictable, continuing to pose a serious problem in the delivery of basic humanitarian services including essential healthcare in the districts

• During the month there were clashes between insurgents and security forces in Nangade town East ward towards Palma town. The security in Nangade deteriorated after insurgents were pushed out of Palma in late February