Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 2 (February 2022)

Security Update

• Security incidents continued, for example a group of insurgents attacked and looted the village of Namuembe, south of Nangade, where 2 civilians and a pro-government militiamen were killed, and 2 girls were kidnaapped

• Nangade, Macomia and Meluco districts have witnessed increased attacks during the two months

• Counterinsurgency offensives by Mozambican and Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) forces continued, and on Friday 25 February 3 insurgents were killed and two hideouts were destroyed by allied air force patrols near Mocimboa do Rovuma village, 18km from the Tanzanian border(ACLED)

• This insecurity continue to pose a serious problem in the delivery of basic humanitarian services in the districts particularly in provision of essential health care services