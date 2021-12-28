Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 11 (November 2021)

Security Update

• Security situation in Cabo Delgado province has remained volatile and unpredictable;

• Instability prevails in the districts of Nangade, Muidumbe and northern areas of Quissanga;

• New insurgents' attacks are reported in Niassa Province;

• The activities of the integrated multi-country troops continued in the crisis district of Macomia, Muidumbe, Mueda, Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade and Quissanga;

• In a press release on 24 November the state power company EDM had successfully restored power in Muidumbe district;

• The SAMIM, the joint forces of Rwanda and Mozambique operations have led to some insurgents take refuge in the neighboring Republic of Tanzania, Niassa and Nampula Provinces.