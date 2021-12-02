Mozambique
Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 10 (October 2021)
Security Update
• The security situation in Cabo Delgado province has remained volatile and unpredictable
• Notable reduction of attacks in most of the districts
• Number of UN field missions decreased due to movement restrictions
• Reinforcement of security, through the integrated multi-country troops continued in the crisis affected districts, triggering the return of some families