Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Response - Health Cluster Bulletin No. 1 (January 2022)
Security Update
In January, the Presidents of Tanzania and Mozambique met in Cabo Delgado to discuss strengthening border security between the two countries. Mozambican Heroes Day ceremony took place at Mueda district and attended by the Head of States from Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.
The security situation in the province remains volatile with non-state armed groups (NSAG) adopting hit and run tactics. In early January 2022, attacks were reported in Meluco and Ibo districts. These events triggered the mass movements of populations to Ancuabe, Chiure, Montepuez, Quissanga, Metuge and Pemba, with most of these IDP identified with vulnerabilities. Macomia district was targeted too by attacks on the village of Bangala 2.
Nevertheless, Humanitarian access remained stable through the province and improved particularly in western Muidumbe.
Access of people to assistance and basic services remained inadequate in most of the province, pushing people to return to areas of origin that are considered insecure (Source: UNOCHA, 2022)