Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Humanitarian Programme Monitoring- situation (As of January 27,2021)

SITUATION

• Tropical Storm Chalane made landfall in Muanza district, in central Mozambique, in the early hours of 30 December.

• The storm brought rains and winds to parts of Sofala Province, including areas which were struck by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. The storm has since tracked inland across central Mozambique, weakening to a tropical depression, and is expected to bring rains and thunderstorms to Zimbabwe.

• As of 30 December, in Sofala Province, 602 families (3010 people) were reported as affected; in Manica Province, 345 people and in Zambezia Province’s Chinde district 215 people were reported as affected.

• As of 30 December, 240 students were also reported as affected; the number of schools reported as partially destroyed/damaged include 12 schools partially destroyed in Beira (Dondo and Muanza), in Sofala and 6 schools in Chinde district of Zambezia; 11 classrooms were reported as destroyed in Manica province.

• According to DTM (November 2020), in the central region there are 73 resettlement sites with 93,283 IDPs from 2019’s Cyclone Idai, of which 82% of the sites are located in Sofala and Manica provinces.

• Preliminary assessments, led by the INGC information and data in Sofala province including for areas Dondo, Muanza, Beira City, Buzi and Nhamantanda indicates: