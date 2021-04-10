Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Emergency Situation, Flash Update #3 (9 April 2021)

Overview

Following the violent attacks conducted by Non-State Armed Groups on 24 March, over 16,000 people fled from Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique, as of 9 April 2021 (source: IOM/DTM). Displaced families are fleeing by land and sea to the districts of Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba, and the majority (72 per cent) are hosted by relatives and friends. Due to insecurity in Palma, humanitarian evacuations by air and sea were suspended since 2 April, leaving thousands stranded in the area. As of February 2021, nearly 700,000 people had been forcibly displaced by violence in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces.

UNHCR received reports that several families from Palma attempted to seek asylum in Tanzania due to the proximity to the border. As of 9 April, UNHCR was informed that around 1,000 Mozambican asylum seekers crossed the border to Tanzania and were prevented from entering Tanzania border in Negomano. UNHCR urges neighbouring countries to respect the 1951 Geneva Convention on Refugees and the 1969 Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa.