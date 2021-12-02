Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Crisis update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2021)

According to media reports, non-state armed groups (NSAG) have crossed into Niassa from the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado in late November. The group vandalised property and infrastructure in two villages, looted medicines from a local health and food post, set fire to houses and killed at least one police officer. Villages close to the Niassa/Cabo Delgado border were also attacked.

These incidents showcase the high volatility of the crisis and risk for a spill-over of the violence to neighbouring provinces. Security experts and DG ECHO partners alike had already warned about the potential risk of NSAG moving to the North Eastern part of Niassa.

Last week, the Secretary of State for Niassa province called two districts to strengthen their vigilance against the possibility of insurgents entering the area from Cabo Delgado. The Cabo Delgado crisis has led to the displacement of nearly 750,000 people.