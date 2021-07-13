Mozambique: Cabo Delgado and Nampula - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment - Round 3 (June 2021)

From 19 May to 2 June 2021, in close coordination with the provincial government of Cabo Delgado, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments (MSLA) in 34 sites hosting 122,549 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado province and 1 site with 3,225 IDPs in Nampula province, in response to the mass displacements caused by the insecurity situation in the north. In all sites, the majority of IDPs were displaced by the insecurity situation. The districts hosting the largest numbers of IDPs in sites were Metuge (67,741 individuals), Montepuez (26,679), and Ancuabe (10,332).

The results from the assessment show that Quissanga is the district of origin for the largest number of IDPs (in sites holding 66,451 individuals), followed by Mocimboa da Praia (25,486), and Macomia (16,473).