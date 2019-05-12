Mozambique: Brave mothers in the midst of hardship

Story and photos by Saviano Abreu, OCHA

In Mozambique, two subsequent cyclones have left a trail of death and immense devastation. And like in all disasters, women have been hit particularly hard.

According to UNFPA, approximately 74,000 pregnant women will give birth in the areas affected by Cyclone Idai in the coming months and 12,000 in the region hit by Cyclone Kenneth. In emergencies, about 15 per cent of all pregnant women can develop life-threatening complications, and UNFPA is working around the clock to ensure that emergency obstetric care is available where it is most needed in order to prevent maternal death.

Read more on OCHA.