12 May 2019

Mozambique: Brave mothers in the midst of hardship

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 May 2019 View Original
© Saviano Abreu, OCHA
© Saviano Abreu, OCHA

Story and photos by Saviano Abreu, OCHA

In Mozambique, two subsequent cyclones have left a trail of death and immense devastation. And like in all disasters, women have been hit particularly hard.

According to UNFPA, approximately 74,000 pregnant women will give birth in the areas affected by Cyclone Idai in the coming months and 12,000 in the region hit by Cyclone Kenneth. In emergencies, about 15 per cent of all pregnant women can develop life-threatening complications, and UNFPA is working around the clock to ensure that emergency obstetric care is available where it is most needed in order to prevent maternal death.

Read more on OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.