Mozambique (Beira Corridor): Population Flow Monitoring Pilot Phase - Dashboard #1, Period: 18-21 November 2020

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit, or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Mozambique, a preliminary FMPs were set-up in November 2020 in several important transit locations along the Beira corridor to track the movements of passengers along the corridor, most importantly the movement of passengers to and from Zimbabwe and surrounding countries. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 18 to 21 November 2020.

Results show that the daily average number of individuals observed in November at the FMPs in Mozambique was 202., Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi were the main countries of intended destination and departure of individuals passing through the different FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (40% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (37% of all flows); and seasonal migration and Tourism both with (11% of all flows).

Two main modes of transport were identified: travel by bus (61% of all flows), and by truck (21% of all flows). Mozambicans (97%), Zimbabweans (2%) and Malawians nationals were the main nationalities recorded.

METHODOLOGY: The flow monitoring methodology aims to highlight areas with high internal, cross- border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants (KIs) at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be bus station staff, police or customs officers, bus drivers or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form filled out by enumerators following interviews with KIs and combined with direct observations – enabling gender and nationality breakdowns.

Data is collected on a daily basis during peak hours.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through the Beira corridor. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.