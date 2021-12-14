Mozambique Baseline Report: A comprehensive longitudinal outcome evaluation to measure the results of the Instant Network Schools (INS) Programme

Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR have commissioned Samuel Hall to conduct a longitudinal outcome evaluation of the Instant Network Schools (INS) programme through 2026 in Mozambique, Tanzania, and Egypt. INS is designed to give young refugees, host communities and their teachers access to high quality and localised digital learning content, improving the quality of education in some of the most marginalised communities.

The Mozambique Baseline Evaluation Report establishes the pre-implementation context, which will allow for assessment of progress towards its intended outcomes in subsequent rounds of data collection, and identify lessons learned for future applications of digital education programmes in Mozambique and beyond.