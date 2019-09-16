Mozambique: Baseline Assessment - Cyclone Idai – Round 5 (Data collection period: 20 to 27 August 2019)

OVERVIEW

On the night of 14 to 15 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone IDAI made landfall in central Mozambique. The cyclone brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the provinces of Manica, Sofala and Zambézia, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction.

From 20 to 27 August, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) teams conducted baseline assessments at locality level (localidade), which corresponds to the lowest administrative level in the country. The fifth round covered 26 districts in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces. The DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs capturing population estimates and geographic distribution, population movements, shelter repairs and access to services in host communities.