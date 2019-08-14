14 Aug 2019

Mozambique: Baseline Assessment - Cyclone Idai – Round 2 (Data collection period: 27 May to 03 June May 2019)

from Government of Mozambique, International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Aug 2019
OVERVIEW

On the night of 14 to 15 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone IDAI made landfall in central Mozambique. The cyclone brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the provinces of Manica, Sofala and Zambézia, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction.

From 27 May to 3 June, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) teams conducted baseline assessments at locality level (localidade), which corresponds to the lowest administrative level in the country. The second round covered 19 districts in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces. The DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs capturing population estimates and geographic distribution, population movements, shelter repairs and access to services in host communities.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

