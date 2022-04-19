Mozambique: Assessment Report – Nicoadala District, Zambezia Province (28 March 2022) [EN/PT]

KEY FIGURES

• Total population in Nicoadala district (Governo Distrital (SDPI) 2022): 212,683 (males: 103,017; females: 109,666).

• People in the 04 transit centers: 3,112 people (622 families), according to INGD (as of 22 March).

BACKGROUND

Nicoadala district is located in Zambezia province, bordering Mocuba in the north,

Morrumbala and Mopeia in the west, Inhassunge and Quelimane in the south. The district has one Administrative Post withfour localities: Nicoadala-Sede, Namacata, Munhonha and Nhafuba.

Before the landfall of Tropical Cyclone Gombe, Nicoadala district had a population of about 212,683 (men: 103,017; women: 109,666), according to the Governo Distrital (SDPI) 2022.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe, affected Zambezia province as a moderate tropical depression with heavy rains during the three days it hit the district causing damage to infrastructures, electric grid, bridges and roads, including cutting off national road number one, thus interrupting the connection between the southern and the northern part of the country. According to INGD data, the district of Nicoadala did not register any death. The largest number of search and rescue operations were conducted in Nicoadala, a total of 629 people were rescued due to the overflow of the Licuar River which caused flooding in the adjacent communities.