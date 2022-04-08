Mozambique: Assessment Report – Ilha de Moçambique, Nampula Province (28 March 2022) [EN/PT]

KEY FIGURES

• Total population of Ilha de Moçambique district (INE Projections 2022): 81,325 (men: 39,309; women: 42,015).

• People in the 11 transit centers: 670 people according to INGD data (as of March 24)

• Of the 4 confirmed deaths in the district, 3 are children reported at the Ilha-sede Administrative Post.

BACKGROUND

Ilha de Moçambique is a coastal district bordering the northeast-southwest district of Mossuril. The district is divided in two Administrative Posts: Ilha de Moçambique-Sede and Lumbo.

Before landfall of tropical cyclone Gombe, according to the 2022 Projections of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Ilha de Moçambique had an estimated population of 81,325 (men: 39,309; women: 42,015).

In the early hours of March 11, Bairro Unidade, Macaripe, Lumbo-sede and Ampapa districts, were severely hit by winds and heavy rains, from cyclone Gombe which made landfall as a category 4 tropical cyclone, with maximum winds of 190 km/h. The heavy rains flooded several roads, damaged bridges, affecting access to many communities that were then cut off, damaged the electrical grid and telecommunications system.