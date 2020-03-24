Mozambique

Mozambique - Armed violence - Cabo Delgado (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

  • On 23 March, armed group attacked and seized control of Mocimbo de Praia, a town in Cabo Delgado province, at north Mozambique. The army and policy have reportedly launched a counter offensive and DG ECHO partners cannot yet assess the situation due to the security conditions.

  • For almost three years, armed groups have been attacking villages and farms around Cabo Delgado, causing up to 350 deaths and a total estimated of 156,000 displaced. There has been a dramatic increase in attacks since the beginning of this year. Most displaced live with host population, who are already deprived of food security, in a region previously affected by a tropical cyclone.

