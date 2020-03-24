Mozambique - Armed violence - Cabo Delgado (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

On 23 March, armed group attacked and seized control of Mocimbo de Praia, a town in Cabo Delgado province, at north Mozambique. The army and policy have reportedly launched a counter offensive and DG ECHO partners cannot yet assess the situation due to the security conditions.

For almost three years, armed groups have been attacking villages and farms around Cabo Delgado, causing up to 350 deaths and a total estimated of 156,000 displaced. There has been a dramatic increase in attacks since the beginning of this year. Most displaced live with host population, who are already deprived of food security, in a region previously affected by a tropical cyclone.