Mozambique
Mozambique – Armed attack on Palma, Cabo Delgado (UNHAS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March) 2021
- On 24 March, an armed group entered Palma, a town of about 75,000 people in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique, killing locals and expatriates. This has resulted in days of intense clashes between the armed group and Government and allied forces, forcing thousands of residents to flee and take refuge in the forest or nearby villages.
- The situation is very critical, with authorities reporting dozens of civilians, police and military staff killed. The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is coordinating the evacuation operation, amid difficult access and security conditions. Communication remains limited, as mobile communications have been cut and it is difficult to verify the situation on the ground.
- The number of internally displaced people is expected to increase in the coming days and the population in Palma is facing a high risk of food insecurity.
- Palma had been until now a refuge for people fleeing violence elsewhere in Cabo Delgado. The ongoing attack takes place in the context of a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the province.