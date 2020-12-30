Mozambique + 1 more
Mozambique and Zimbabwe - Tropical cyclone Chalane Update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, GDACS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2020)
On 30 December, Tropical cyclone Chalane is passing through Central Mozambique, Sofala province, with winds of 110km/h, and is headed towards Zimbabwe.
Heavy rains are expected and could result in flash flooding, mudslides and landslides.
TC Chalane is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it will enter Zimbabwe in the evening of 30 December.
In Zimbabwe, the government is preparing evacuation centres and flash flood prone areas, including major river catchment areas in Manicaland Province, are being closely monitored as they pose high flood risks.