Mozambique and Comoros - Tropical Cyclone KENNETH Update (WHO, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 07 May 2019 — View Original
- The death toll in Mozambique and Comoros as a result of Tropical Cyclone KENNETH stands at 49, with 41 in Mozambique and eight in Comoros.
- In Mozambique, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 5 May, 17,865 are in shelters across Cabo Delgado Province and 313 across Nampula Province, 4,309 houses have been totally destroyed and 33,425 partially destroyed, whereas the total number of people reportedly affected, reached 241,100 (208,361 in Cabo Delgado and 18,636 in Nampula).
- In Comoros, according to the same source, at least 14,541 people were reported displaced, 10,800 houses damaged, while the total number of people affected reached 345,131.
- The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated on 26 April, since then 22 maps have been produced of the affected areas in Cabo Delgado province.