Mozambique Aid Response - safety and security threat analysis

Mozambique has been hit by a large-scale emergency. Aid agencies are responding, and have to balance duty of care for staff with reaching beneficiaries in need. The devastation caused by recent cyclones in Mozambique is changing the operating environment for aid agencies from a relatively low-risk context to a much more fluid situation.

This report provides information for aid agencies responding to recent cyclones in Mozambique to help them understand the operational threat context and to assist them to improve their security risk management and access strategies. Well-implemented security risk management enables aid agencies to access communities and implement programmes while keeping staff members safe and protecting their well-being. Many aid organisations still fail to appreciate the full extent of their duty of care obligations to staff and subcontractors, and the implications of these obligations for security risk management. Policies that were once considered good enough can no longer be regarded as adequate today.

An aid organisation-focused threat analysis is not the same as a general security risk profile for a country. Aid agencies have a distinct relationship with the local population whom they serve and from where they recruit employees and local implementing partners. This affects the risks faced by both aid agency staff and local employees, as well as the agency’s mission mandate and capacity. There is an increasing consensus that aid agencies’ own security incident data is fundamental to understanding the threat context in a particular country. Such data is the cornerstone of more effective risk management policies and practices.

The process of gathering and verifying incident data is complex, takes time and requires cross-referencing from as many sources as possible. The information presented in the report therefore comes from three main types of sources – aid agencies, local news media and social media – and is part of a trial to identify efficient ways of collecting and sharing security context information in a sudden-onset emergency.

The second page provides analysis of trends in verified safety, security and access incidents reported by nine Aid in Danger partner agencies over the past four years to highlight typical securityrelated incidents reported from Mozambique. Get this data on HDX.

The third page shows key findings based on local news and social media monitoring carried out by Standby Task Force from 21 to 31 March 2019 and from 3 to 19 May, which highlight the changing security context, in particular when it is driven by community fears and frustrations. Detailed information on individual incidents is available here.