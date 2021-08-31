Mozambique | Agricultural livelihoods and food security in the context of COVID-19

Aug 2021

This report shares an analysis of the effects of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) on the agri-food system in Mozambique. It analyses the results of a field assessment conducted in January and February 2021.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is implementing a project to contribute to data collection and analysis linked to COVID-19 to inform evidence-based programming in selected countries. The objective is to assess the effects of COVID-19 in the agri-food system, which includes crops, livestock and fishing, food supply, livelihoods and food security of the rural population at national level. Information is collected from primary sources of the production process: producer households, traders or marketers, inputs suppliers, extension officers and key informants.

Following this first round of data collection, a second round of data collection is being planned in preparation for a follow-up report later in 2021.

This report is made possible by the support of the American People through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents of this report are the sole responsibility of FAO and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States of America Government.