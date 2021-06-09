Mozambique: Acute Malnutrition Situation February - March 2021 and Projections for April - September 2021 and October 2021 - January 2022 Issued June 2021 [EN/PT]

Acute Malnutrition situation in the province of Cabo Delgado

In the 16 analysis units analysed in Cabo Delgado Province, in total, it is estimated that about 75,000 children aged 6-59 months are suffering and are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition in the next 12 months and, consequently, need and will need treatment. In terms of severity of the situation, for the period October 2020 to March 2021, corresponding to the season when the survey was conducted (February 2021), eight districts and two IDP centres were classified in Alert (IPC AMN Phase 2), five districts and one IDP centre were classified in Acceptable (IPC AMN Phase 1). Projection analyses of the situation indicate, that for the period April to September 2021, in districts with limited or no humanitarian access, by the end of the projection period, the situation is likely to deteriorate to Critical (IPC AMN Phase 4) in one district, to Serious (IPC AMN Phase 3) in three districts, and to Alert in four districts. The remaining four districts and three IDP reception centres, despite likely deterioration, may remain in the same Phase compared to the initial period. For the second projection period, which runs from October 2021 to January 2022, the situation is projected to continue deteriorating, and two districts with limited or no humanitarian access may move into the Critical Phase, one district may remain in the same Critical Phase as in the previous projection, six new districts may move into the Serious Phase, one IDP reception centre may move into the Alert Phase, and the remaining units of analysis, although the situation may deteriorate, are likely to remain in the same Phases as in the previous projection.