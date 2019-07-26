Mozambique: Acute Food Insecurity Analysis (April 2019 - February 2020) - Issued on 25 July 2019

OVER 1.6 MILLION PEOPLE IN MOZAMBIQUE FACE SEVERE ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY

Overview

Multiple and consecutive shocks have caused the current acute food insecurity situation in Mozambique. While drought and pests affected much of the country, the central area was severely hit by cyclones Desmond and Idai, and the northern area by Cyclone Kenneth as well as conflict and insecurity.

As a result, major agricultural losses, destruction of infrastructure, assets and livelihoods, internal displacement and other damages were observed. It is estimated that 1,648,646 people currently (April – September 2019) face difficulties in accessing food to meet acceptable food needs.

In the projection period from October 2019 to February 2020, it is expected that this number of people could increase to 1,994,538 if there are no humanitarian interventions and taking into account that this is the lean season.