Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - September 2021

OVERVIEW

In September 2021, conflict centred in the coastal and interior areas of Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia, and Quissanga districts, as the Government and allied foreign forces recaptured additional areas from non-state armed groups (NSAGs). There were the same number of reported violent incidents in September (28) as in August (28), according to Cabo Ligado. However, the number of reported fatalities rose from 63 in August to 85 in September. Violence by non-state armed groups was highest in Quissanga district during the month, with multiple violations against civilians reported.

Humanitarian access improved in some areas, with full access into Macomia sede along the N380, and partial access to Olumbi, Maganja, and Quionga villages in Palma district. The R698 road between Montepuez and Mueda sede also became fully accessible and air access into Palma was possible. Maritime access between Pemba and Ibo island was open, but boat movements between Ibo and Palma (Afungi) required special authorization from authorities due to ongoing security operations.

This enabled the resumption of humanitarian assistance in multiple locations that had either not been served, or were underserved, in recent months due to insecurity. Despite not being fully accessible, life-saving services were also delivered during the month in other districts. In Palma, humanitarians were able to carry-out the first inter-agency needs assessment since March 2021 on 14 September. This was followed by the delivery of life-saving kits—which included hygiene items, shelter materials and food—one week later.

At the same time, people’s access to essential services partially improved with the re-establishment of electricity and telecommunications in some areas. Electricity was re-established in Mueda—after 13 months of general blackout—following Muidumbe, Palma, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. Partial phone and internet connectivity from VODACOM were also re-established between Palma and Mocimboa da Praia. However, key essential services—especially health and education—were not functional in many parts of Cabo Delgado due destruction, damage and absence of personnel.