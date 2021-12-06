Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - October 2021

OVERVIEW

In October 2021, clashes between Government and allied foreign security forces and non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in Cabo Delgado continued to be reported in Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, and Palma districts, although at a lower rate than previous months. The number of violent incidents and reported fatalities decreased from 28 in September to 19 in October, and 85 in September to 62 in October 2021, respectively. However, violations against civilians continued to be reported during the month, including allegations of kidnappings and killings by suspected members of NSAGs, and looting and/or destruction of civilian property by Government forces and pro-government militias, according to Cabo Ligado. Throughout the month, there were reports of NSAGs activity in various parts of the province, including in close proximity to the Tanzanian border, while the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique’s (SAMIM) mandate was extended on 5 October.

Humanitarian access improved in some key towns in October, but remained constrained—especially along main roads and in coastal areas—due to the volatile security situation. Access to Macomia sede became gradually more reliable in October, with food distribution taking place in the town for the first time in over a year at the beginning of the month, and health and cash response resuming in the town. Humanitarian access to parts of Palma, Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga districts also improved, and humanitarian organizations were able to reach around 10,000 displaced people sheltering in informal settlements in Chibabedi Village, Nangade District, in early-October. However, access to Mocimboa da Praia town was not possible due to security dynamics and access to Muidumbe district reduced as a result of increasing conflict in the area. Most roads cutting through areas retaken by government and allied forces remained only partially accessible, including due to insecurity and logistical constraints.

Despite increased humanitarian access to areas that were previously hard-to-reach, peoples’ access to basic services remained limited, particularly in the north-eastern districts of Cabo Delgado. Electricity supply was restored to Quitunda and Palma towns in Palma District in October, following Mueda in September. However, commercial activities faced significant challenges, including due to the continued ban on maritime movements in northern Cabo Delgado, including Palma, where people were trying to resume markets, and multiple seizure operations by security forces. At the same time, people’s access to humanitarian assistance was impacted by underfunding, with limited resources forcing WFP to continue providing half monthly rations—equivalent to 39 per cent of the required daily kilocalories—in October.