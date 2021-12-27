Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - November 2021

OVERVIEW

In November 2021, conflict significantly increased compared to previous months and attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) reached Niassa Province. There were 37 incidents reported in November, according to Cabo Ligado, which marked the highest number recorded since the arrival of the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique’s (SAMIM)in July and August 2021. Conflict was particularly intense around Macomia District, in Cabo Delgado Province, while the expansion of the conflict into Mecula District of neighbouring Niassa Province at the end of November was a major development. There were also continued attacks in Mueda and Nangade, highlighting the ongoing presence of NSAGs in these districts. During the month, the Islamic State (IS) increased its claims regarding incidents in northern Mozambique.

Humanitarian access remained stable overall, and improved in parts of the province, particularly in Quissanga District. The road connecting Mahate and Quissanga sede became accessible, as well as maritime access to parts of Quissanga from Ibo, enabling the resumption of humanitarian assistance to the village of Tandanyague, which had not been served since August 2021. The window to provide assistance is, however, limited as the approaching rainy season will make some routes inaccessible. Meanwhile, in Mueda District, there was an increase in the number of humanitarian actors establishing offices and programmes in Mueda sede. Despite insecurity in some parts of Macomia district, Macomia Sede remained accessible for humanitarian partners.

However, in many parts of Cabo Delgado access to essential services—especially healthcare and education—and livelihoods continued to be constrained due to the conflict’s impact on health facilities and schools. In Quissanga District, an Inter-Agency Rapid Needs Assessment to Tandanyague town on 9 November found that lack of essential services and limited access to livelihoods were driving humanitarian needs. This was the second visit to this district this year and followed a security mission carried out in August. No basic services are available in the village or in its surroundings, as the health centre, police station, and public administration offices were all destroyed due to the conflict.

Civilians also continued to face challenges to freedom of movement due to insecurity and lack of civil documentation. Perceived insecurity along main roads has led people to seek out transport with police escorts, which is extremely expensive (between 2,500MT and 5,000MT per person) and may be constraining the voluntary return of people to their home areas. However, in Palma District, overland travel resumed between Palma town and Mueda, according to Cabo Ligado. At the same time, lack of identification has consistently impacted displaced people’s ability to enjoy their rights—including freedom of movement—and made them vulnerable to abuses and violations. To address this challenge, the Government of Mozambique, in partnership with UNHCR and the Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM), reportedly delivered more than 2,200 identification documents to displaced people between October and November 2021 through the Legal Caravan, which also provides legal counselling and support to displaced people by students of the Law Course of the UCM in Pemba.