Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - May 2022

In May there was a significant increase in the number of security incidents (44) in Cabo Delgado, compared to the previous month (10). The districts affected by violence were Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Nangade, Palma and Quissanga. While attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) against civilians accounted for the majority of the violence reported, clashes between NSAGs and Mozambican Armed Forces and Rwanda Defense Forces as well as communal militia occurred in Macomia, Muidumbe and Palma (Olumbe).

Nangade district continued to experience internal population movement with the displacement of 1,330 people towards Nangade sede and Inbuo. According to IOM/DTM in Macomia, an attack on Chai village on 20 May triggered the movements of 1,659 people to Napulubo and Macomia Sede. The village of Olumbe, in Palma district, which is supported by a military post, was attacked for the first time and food supplies were looted from the villagers.

Intention surveys by IOM/DTM team revealed that, in May, attacks and/or fear of attacks triggered 52 per cent of all population movements. At the same time, in Muidumbe district, where no security incident had occurred in the previous two months, a total of 5,000 people returned to areas of origin, approximately 4,000 in the first week of the month.

Throughout the month insecurity continued to affect humanitarian access. While the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) continued to serve key districts in center and north Cabo Delgado (Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda and Palma), overland humanitarian access overland remained subject to heavy civil-military coordination mechanisms which challenged the ability of humanitarian partners to promptly access populations in need. The road R767 connecting Macomia to Meluco was temporarily closed due to insecurity following NSAGs attacks in Muagide reported on 26 May. The use of civil-military coordination mechanisms is required for travel along the road R380 Metoro-Macomia sede; the area has been the scene of continuing operations by joint intervention forces and the Mozambican military since April due to continued attacks.