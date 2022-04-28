Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - March 2022

In March, there was a reduction in the number of security incidents in Cabo Delgado (14) compared to previous months (35). Attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) continued in Nangade and Macomia districts, and a new one was carried out on Matemo Island in Ibo district where NSAGs burned down homes and stole food supplies before a fierce military confrontation with Mozambican National Defence Forces.

Insecurity continued to drive displacement. Attacks in Nangade resulted in the displacement of some 2,909 people within the district, while 1,111 people moved from Nangade to Mueda. As a result of insecurity, humanitarian access to Nangade district was restricted, curtailing the population's access to food supplies. In Macomia district, population movements were registered from Quiterajo, Mucojo, and Nova Zambézia into Macomia sede.

There were no significant changes to humanitarian access, which is possible through humanitarian air service. Despite prevailing insecurity, an inter-agency mission travelled by air to Macomia sede to assess the conditions of the displaced population. Humanitarian access overland remained subject to heavy civil-military coordination mechanisms, which challenged humanitarian partners' ability to promptly access populations in need.

Following information that IDP families in Pulo site in Metuge district were encouraged to return, the Protection Cluster supported a rapid protection and intention survey assessment. Pulo site hosts IDPs from Meluco district, which were forced to flee in the last few months, and IDPs from Macomia, Muidumbe, Mocimboa Da Praia, and Quissanga. A total of 260 households were interviewed; the majority of the respondents (44 per cent) expressed willingness to settle in Pulo, while 35 per cent had not yet decided and 18 per cent intended to return. Out of those who indicated the willingness to return, the vast majority - 85 per cent- require multisectoral humanitarian assistance, particularly livelihoods.