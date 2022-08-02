Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - June 2022

The month of June was characterized by a marked increase in the number of security incidents perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). A total of 66 incidents were reported in eleven out of the province's seventeen districts, against the thirty- eight security incidents reported in eight districts of the previous month.

For the first time since 2018, violence occurred in the districts of Ancuabe and Chiure. On 5 June 2022, NSAGs attacked the village of Nanduli, in Ancuabe, killing seven people and burning houses. Throughout the month a total of eleven incidents were registered in Ancuabe, including clashes between NSAGs and national defense and security forces attempting to subdue the violence.

This expansion of violence triggered greater displacements and negatively impacted humanitarian access to resettlement camps in Cabo Delgado's southern districts. Moreover, in the period between 5 and 18 June, access was compromised along the N380 road (MetoroMacomia) and the National 1 road, the primary transport route connecting Chiure, Balama, the road N14 (direction Montepuez) to both Nacala and Pemba. Access between Metoro and Nanlia along the N1 was suspended for UN mission between 5 and 26 June. The segment of N380 connecting Sunate to Ancuabe sede has remained inaccessible since 5 June.

NSAGs’ attacks and subsequent fear of continued attacks in Ancuabe district, triggered the movement of population within Ancuabe, Chiure, Quissanga, Balama, Mecufi, Mueda, Macomia, Montepuez, Meluco, Namuno, Nampula, Balama, Metuge and Cidade de Pemba.

Overall, during June, a total of 83,983 people were displaced by attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts. Most people displaced, approx. 67,524 people were women and children. The violence had also a spill-over effect in Nampula province which hosted 23,000 displaced people from Ancuabe and Chiure districts.

Due to the continued violence overland humanitarian access remained subject to heavy civil-military coordination mechanisms which challenged the ability to promptly access populations in need. In order to overcome access problems, security assessments of main supply routes affected by hostilities continued throughout the month. In addition, humanitarian partners collectively identified 15 helicopter landing sites with the objective of increasing movement by air; the process of requesting the opening of new air routes to authorities is ongoing.