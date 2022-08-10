Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - July 2022

The month of July was characterized by a marked reduction in the number of security incidents perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). A total of 34 incidents were reported in eight out of the province's seventeen districts, against the 66 security incidents reported across eleven districts the previous month. NSGAs attacks continued at a slower pace over a wide area of Cabo Delgado, in Ancuabe, Mocímboa da Praia Macomia, Meluco, Montepuez, Muidumbe, Nangade and Palma districts. On 13 July, an attack against civilians in the village of Muaja, less than 10 kilometres from the district border with Montepuez was the furthest west the insurgents have attacked since the start of their southern offensive in June. On 22 July, NSAGs launched a large assault on the village of Mitope, located just 10 kilometres from the junction of Awasse, which controls traffic between Mocímboa da Praia and Mueda, a transport artery that has been regarded as relatively safe for some months following the initial Rwandan offensives in the area.

Insecurity along the road N380 (Metoro-Awase Junction), the road from Imbuo-Nangade sede, and the roads connecting Meluco to Macomia and Meluco to Montepuez continued to impact humanitarian partners’ ability to move staff and stock along these routes for which advanced liaison with civil, police, and military authorities is required. Movements Metoro Ancuabe sede ring road, and N380 (north of N1) require consultation with the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) that had established several checkpoints in Ancuabe to stop NSAGs being a threat to the population. Access from Sunate N1 to Ancuabe sede remains temporarily suspended for United Nations staff. The position of FADM Civil-Military Coordination officer was re-activated in Cabo Delgado and it is expected to improve liaison between the humanitarian community and the FADM Provincial Command.

Facilitating air access as an alternative to road access in Cabo Delgado and Niassa remains a critical priority for the humanitarian community. The list of 15 new landing points was approved by the Ministry of Defense and a focal point was appointed to support OCHA/UNHAS with the identification of locations. Palma sede airstrip was also cleared by district authorities and discussions are ongoing with local authorities on options for the maintenance of the site.

The presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO) poses a serious threat to the civilian population. At the end of July, a UNICEF Mission to Matemo Island found an unexploded rocket in the proximity of the maternity ward. FADM and SAMIM forces were alerted, with the first mobilizing the engineering unit to remove the UXO. Humanitarian partners distributed UXO awareness material to communities in Ibo e Matemo.