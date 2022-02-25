Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - January 2022

Conflict intensified in eastern Meluco, Macomia, and Nangade districts in Cabo Delgado, with 44 incidents recorded by Cabo Ligado, causing new displacements. Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) continued to engage in armed clashes against the Mozambican army and allied forces. Attacks against civilians continued with reports of killing, including beheading, looting of properties and kidnapping in all the conflict areas, signaling a continuous expansion of the groups’ activities and search for resources. The Islamic State in Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claimed responsibility for several attacks. Meanwhile the mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was renewed on 12 January for three months, while the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) support was extended into 2022, primarily in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts. In January, the Presidents of Tanzania and Mozambique met in Cabo Delgado to discuss strengthening border security between the two countries.

Humanitarian access remained stable through the province and improved particularly in western Muidumbe. In areas such as Muatide, Matambalale, Nanpanha, Namnade, and Quissanga, more food and health assistance reached the returnees. Palma town remained fully accessible, while access into Mocimboa da Praia remained restricted by security forces with few people allowed to return to the town. Access into Mueda district improved, and the road between Mueda and Palma continued to be operational for people and trade, though amid strict control by Mozambican and Rwandan security forces and the payment of a fee. Access to Negomano from Mueda was affected by poor roads conditions, especially for trucks. The expansion of the conflict in eastern Meluco and western Macomia, along the N380 road, dangerously threatens access into Macomia and towards Palma, however Macomia sede remained accessible during the month of January. Access in Namuno, in south-western Cabo Delgado, was constrained as local authorities requested additional authorization as reported by humanitarian partners.

Access of people to assistance and basic services remained inadequate in most of the province, pushing people to return to areas of origin that are considered insecure. Access to cash through the banking system remained an issue throughout the province. In January, lack of violence in Niassa province enabled better access by humanitarian organizations to people displaced in Mecula town. However, overall level of access to people in need is not sufficient. On the other hand, access to education improved during the month, with more schools reopening and reports of teachers returning to their duty stations.