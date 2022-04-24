Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - February 2022 [EN/PT]

In February, there was a slight reduction in the number of incidents in Cabo Delgado (35) compared to the previous month (44). Notwithstanding that, localised attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) continued to trigger population movements, attacks in Muaguide posto, (Mitemba, State, and Iba) triggered the movement of 2,955 people to Cidade de Pemba in the first week of the month. In the district of Nangade, 15 incidents involving NSAGs caused the displacement of more than 2,000 between 17 to 20 February.

In Macomia district, attacks by NSAG in areas near road N380 in Nova Zambézia, V Congresso, and in the coastal areas of Quiterajo and Mucojo caused movement of population towards Macomia sede.

Despite the localized violence, the movement of people and goods between Mueda, and Palma continued albeit with the use of armed escorts. Access to western Muidumbe and western Macomia, as well as into Quissanga (both by road and sea) improved while access within Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia districts became more restricted due to military operations against NSAGs.

Humanitarian access into Palma, Mueda, Macomia sede and Ibo remained possible through humanitarian air transport. Access by road within the districts of Palma, and Macomia sede is possible, subject to prior coordination with civil and military authorities.

On 31 January, to mark the official opening of the school year in Cabo Delgado UNICEF distributed books and school kits across the Province. However, access to education continues to be challenged by the limited number of teachers, damaged school infrastructure and a shortage of furniture and school materials. Lack of access to food and livelihoods, shelter, and transport continues to be pointed out by people displaced as a major impediment to dignified living conditions.