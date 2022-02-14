Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - December 2021

OVERVIEW

Conflict remained intense in December in Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces, with 25 incidents recorded by Cabo Ligado. The number of clashes between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and the Mozambican Defence Forces, the allied Rwanda Defence Forces, and the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), intensified. Violent attacks against civilians continued, as NSAGs burned villages, looted supplies and killed, injured, and abducted people. Conflict in Cabo Delgado concentrated in northern Macomia district, with incidents in southern Moçimboa da Praia and in Nangade, and expanded within eastern Niassa province. Reportedly, an attack was also staged into Tanzania, from areas across the border in western Palma district. The Islamic State in Central Africa Province (ISCAP) has claimed most of the attacks.

Humanitarian Access remained stable overall within Cabo Delgado, with some areas becoming more accessible while others were restricted due the conflict. Access into Palma, Mueda and Macomia towns has remained open, by road and air. The road between Mueda and Palma is open for the movement of the population and trade, albeit with the use of costly armed escorts. Access to western Muidumbe and western Macomia, as well as into Quissanga by road and sea, has improved. An inter-agency response mission was conducted in Tandanhangue (Quissanga) between 16 and 18 December 2021. Movements within Nangade and Moçimboa da Praia districts became more restricted.

Access to affected population in Niassa province has remained open, however people’s access to services has reduced around Mecula due to the volatile security situation.

The security of the population and protection of the returning to areas ‘retaken’ by the armed forces is precarious. The population is subject to attacks by NSAGs looking for supplies. Further, because of movements and trade restrictions, access to basic services is limited and livelihood opportunities reduced. Attacks against fishermen and restriction on the use of coastal waters specifically to Palma due to the security situation, significantly limits an important livelihood opportunity within the province. In Mueda, there continues to be limited access to clean water due to the large influx of displaced people who have fled attacks from the northern part of the province since November 2020 and the already prevalent low water availability in the district prior to the conflict.

According to a recent report by UNHCR and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), there is a grave lack of access to essential support for Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors especially for the most at-risk groups in remote conflict-affected locations. GBV survivors’ safety and care are impacted by gaps in access to comprehensive GBV case management. These include access to healthcare, social services, safety support (including safe shelter and women and girl’s safe spaces), and access to justice and protection which are especially lacking in the north-east. Across the province, multiple barriers are preventing access to existing government and NGO services, such as limited resources and capacity, long travel distances to access them, stigma and limited community awareness.