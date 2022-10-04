Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - August 2022

The month of August witnessed an increase in the number of security incidents perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). A total of 63 incidents were reported in ten out of the province's seventeen districts, against the 34 security incidents reported the previous month.

Attacks against civilians (35 attacks) continued unabated affecting the districts of Ancuabe, Macomia, Meluco, Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Nangade and Palma. Women and children are the most exposed to violence. In Nangade district, in the proximity of displacement areas in Nangade sede and M'Tamba, at least four women were kidnapped by NSAGs while foraging for food and three more were raped while in tending to their fields. On 26 August, NSAG claimed responsibility for an attack in the district of Muidumbe where three civilians were killed and some 70 houses were burned.

There were no changes to access movements by road. A high degree of insecurity persisted along the road N380 (Metoro-Awase junction), the road from Imbuo-Nangade sede. Insecurity along the roads connecting Meluco to Macomia and Meluco to Montepuez continued to impact humanitarian partners’ ability to move staff and stock. Along these routes, advanced liaison with civil, police, and military authorities is required. Movements along the Metoro-Ancuabe sede ring road, and N380 (north of N1) require consultation with the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) who had established several checkpoints in Ancuabe to stop NSAGs being a threat to the population.

In August, following approval by the Ministry of Defense, the humanitarian community secured 13 landing zones for helicopters in Cabo Delgado, facilitating access to the population in need of live-saving assistance in hard-to-reach areas. It is estimated that approximately 302,000 people are currently displaced across the hard-to-reach areas of Cabo Delgado.

Humanitarian partners, in coordination with provincial authorities, visited Nanona site in Ancuabe to view the preparations for the planned relocation of people who had been displaced to Pemba following attacks in Ancuabe in the month of June. Protection partners highlighted the presence of military vehicles moving on the road through the site with more than half of IDPs do not have their civil documentation which restricts their movements due to the risk of being searched by military and police. IOM estimates that 38 per cent of the IDPs in Cabo Delgado own an identity card.