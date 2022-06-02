Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado Province - April 2022

In April, there was a reduction in the number of security incidents in Cabo Delgado (10) compared to the previous month (14).

Five attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) were reported in Nangade and Macomia districts, incidents of looting were reported in Macomia and Mucojo districts. A mob attack was reported in Nangade town when a suspected collaborator was found talking on the phone with an alleged insurgent.

The highest population movement of returnees occurred in April; approximately 17,000 people from Mueda and Montepuez to Muidumbe returned to the localities of Mapate, Muambula, Muatide and Namacande. The reduction of NSAG related incidents since March 2022 and the opening of the road between Mueda and Muidumbe may have contributed to a growing number of people returning to places of origin. By contrast, Nangade continued to register in-district population movement, with over 2,000 individuals displaced by violence.

There were no significant changes to humanitarian road access. In April, an inter-agency mission travelled by air to Mocimboa da Praia sede for the first time since 2019 to assess the conditions of the district to accommodate possible returnee population.

Humanitarian access overland remained subject to heavy civil-military coordination mechanisms which challenge the ability of humanitarian partners to promptly access populations in need. Access to Pemba, Mueda, Ibo and Macomia continues to be possible through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service.

Humanitarian agencies are assessing the conditions to set up a small UN Hub in Mueda, given the strategic importance of the area in terms of proximity to several IDP locations and civil-military actors with whom to engage. A security assessment has been completed and an office facility identified.