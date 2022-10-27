Mozambique Access Snapshot - Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces - September 2022

The month of September witnessed a decrease in the number of security incidents perpetrated by non-State armed groups (NSAGs) compared to August. According to ACLED, a total of 51 incidents were reported, of which 42 in Cabo Delgado province and 9 in Nampula province, against the 58 security incidents reported the previous month. Nonetheless, the number of fatalities increased from 63 to 92.

NSAGs geographical area of operation expanded from central Cabo Delgado to northern Nampula with attacks taking place in Meluco, Ancuabe and Chiure district in Cabo Delgado province and in Memba and Erati districts in Nampula province. The geographical expansion was reportedly conducted with the aim of galvanizing a support base in the area and coercing youth to join the NSAGs ranks. In Memba and Erati districts, attacks and fear of attacks triggered movement of population. The National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) reported that some 65,000 people were displaced in Nampula province. In the wake of the violence, Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) began conducting patrols, including by helicopters, along national Road 1 between Namapa and Alua.

Violence was reported in eight districts of Cabo Delgado, with Metuge and Quissanga districts witnessing attacks against civilians, likely perpetrated by NSAGs operatives moving back north after incursions into Nampula province. Attacks were also carried out against defense forces, mainly in Macomia and Nangade districts. On 15 September, a major assault was conducted against a Mozambique Defense and Security Forces (FADM) outpost in the deserted village of Nkoe, in Macomia district. Reportedly, 16 lives were lost in the attack. The following day, FADM and Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) forces launched an aerial and ground military operation on NSAGs hideouts in forested areas in the northeast of Nangade district. A week later, NSAGs operatives attacked a police outpost at Namuembe in the south of Nangade district.

Due to insecurity, in Cabo Delgado, road N380 (Metoro-Awase junction), the route connecting Imbuo and Nangade sede as well as the road connecting Meluco to Macomia/Meluco to Montepuez were hard-to-reach. In Nampula province, road 1166 connecting Namapa to Lurio and road 706 connecting Namiroa to Memba and road 1152 connecting Lurio to Memba became partially accessible. The presence of NSAGs in these districts affected the humanitarian partners’ ability to move staff and goods along the roads.

In September, an estimated 8,000 displaced persons returned to areas of origin. According to IOM/DTM, the greatest majority - 5,000 peoplereturned to Mocimboa da Praia. UNHCR reported that in Montepuez significant spontaneous departures of IDPs leaving sites to places of origin were observed by partners, with the departure of 777 families across the four sites of Campona (70), Ntele (205), Nicuapa (252), and Marcune (250) being recorded.