【Mozambique】6 months since the cyclone. Reopening farms and agricultural training

It has been 6 months since Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. In order to enable people who were affected by the cyclone to resume their lives Peace Winds Japan distributed agricultural materials to 1987 families. How are the agricultural materials being used now?

We went back to Metuchira resettlement area in the Sofala province and visited 13 families who received the materials from us.

Planting the seeds, people are excited to be able to farm again

As we traveled from house to house we saw that there was a small garden in front of one of the houses. The owner told us excitedly that the seeds were planted and some of the stem was starting to sprout. One farmer told us, “We will plant the vegetable seeds provided after harvesting the corn we are already growing”; while another farmer told us, “We are now preparing a garden in order to plant the seeds”. All the households were carefully using the hoes and the watering cans given to them and unused seeds were being carefully preserved in order to plant them the next rainy season.

The seeds that were given out growing

In August we revisited Metuchira resettlement area. Crops are a valuable source of revenue. In order to be able to cultivate the seeds that are handed out and ensure a livelihood, the proper cultivation methods must be taught. Therefore, the Peace Winds Japan coordinator for agriculture held a lecture in which he answered questions the residents of Metuchira had regarding agriculture. The participants listened to his answers carefully and increased their understanding of the subject.

We visited the house of Mr. Joaquin Lucas who was listening intently at the front row during the lecture and he showed us the garden he was growing. Mr. Joaquin lives with his wife and 4 young children in a tent, in the same way as other families live. He and his wife take care of the garden and the seeds that were given out were immediately planted in their garden and another garden near the river. He told us that he’s growing lettuce, tomato, kale, cabbage and onions and proudly told us that he was able to eat the kale he grew recently.

Since there is no irrigation system at the resettlement area, there is a lack of water and many gardens do not receive enough water. As the sun slowly went down Mr. Joaquin told us with hope “It’s difficult now but once it’s rainy season more vegetables will grow”.

In Metuchira resettlement area many households are now growing their own gardens. There is a lot more green in the once dusty settlement. We will continue our monitoring to see the impact the seeds distributed has on the locals. This project was only possible through the funding from Japan Platform as well as the generous donations from our supporters. We would like to thank our supporters, and in order to enable us to continue to work with the people of Mozambique, any kind of support is appreciated. We look forward to your warm support and cooperation.