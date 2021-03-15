Mothers become change agents for health in Mozambique’s Tete Province

Mozambique already has one of the highest rates of childhood malnutrition in the world, but the stakes are even higher in Tete Province. Food insecurity and poor hygiene practices are common, and Tete was also ravaged by severe cyclones in 2019, which destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of crops. Yet amid these circumstances, there is lifesaving progress happening in Tete’s villages.

With the support of partner Red Nose Day, Helen Keller Intl is sharing vital tools and practices that have been proven to create lasting change. Local health workers collaborate with “model mother” volunteers, who master new skills to become effective change agents in their own communities.

Volunteer “model mothers” share best practices for health in their communities

Support for critical interventions creates a healthier future for Mozambique families

Programs like the model mother trainings reach more than 23,600 women – particularly pregnant and lactating mothers – who can provide critical interventions that impact their infants. By promoting nutrition-related behavior change, model mothers are laying a foundation for healthy development, and creating a healthier future for children in Tete Province.