Mix-Methods Analysis of Gender Based Violence Risks, Needs and Service Gaps - Cabo Delgado, Mozambique 2021

The Mozambique GBV AoR conducted a mix-method analysis of Gender Based Violence (GBV) risks in Cabo Delgado province with the aim to fill existing data gaps. The analysis drew on 32 partner safety audits, FGDs, key informant interviews (KIIs), and protection monitoring and hotline user reports, covering IDP sites across eight districts of Cabo Delgado including Chiure, Ibo, Macomia, Marrupa, Metuge, Montepuez, Palma, and Quissanga.

The study found that women and girls in Cabo Delgado are exposed to increased GBV risks including physical and sexual violence and harassment which intensified in their communities; sexual exploitation in exchange for money and humanitarian aid; IPV which is underreported due to the prevailing culture and fear of stigmatization; child and early marriage, which is increasingly used as a negative coping mechanism due to economic hardship; psychological and emotional violence across genders as a result from increased food insecurity and maltreatment by authorities and family members.

At the same time, a significant lack of Protection/GBV mechanisms (community watch groups, security systems) and services (case management, psychosocial support, health service referrals) was identified.

The key recommendations to improve the GBV prevention and response in Cabo Delgado include:

1. Strengthen targeted provision of quality protection mechanisms, safe spaces (e.g. Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS)) and women’s support groups in all IDP sites to fill the widespread safety and security gaps reported in all locations.

2. Increase the coverage and sustain the continuation of quality lifesaving GBV services and referrals to address GBV risks identified through community consultations i.e. GBV case management, accessible and affordable referral mechanisms, and clinical care for sexual violence survivors.

3. Provide community protection solutions such as community police to address identified sources of threats for GBV reported by women and girls, including host community hostility and malpractices by the police, military and armed groups.