Minister Brophy announces further assistance of €1m to humanitarian crisis in northern Mozambique

Responding to the UN’s urgent call for assistance for 500,000 people displaced in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, Colm Brophy, T.D., Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, today announced an additional €1 million in Irish Aid assistance. This brings Ireland’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado to €4 million in 2020.

Minister Brophy said:

“Nearly half a million people have lost their homes due to violence in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in recent months. This comes on top of the devastation caused by last year’s cyclone Kenneth, the strongest ever to hit Mozambique. This terrible combination of violence and cyclone has meant that as many as a million people are facing food insecurity in northern Mozambique this Christmas.

The €1 million in Irish Aid support to the World Food Programme’s activities in Cabo Delgado I am announcing today will help alleviate this insecurity, and is part of Ireland’s ongoing support for peace and development in Mozambique.”

Minister Brophy added:

“It is particularly fitting, on the day of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, that Irish Aid partners with this year’s laureate, the World Food Programme, in addressing conflict-related food insecurity in Mozambique.”

ENDS

Notes for Editors