10 May 2019

Militant attacks complicate cyclone response in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

Report
from The New Humanitarian
Published on 09 May 2019

‘There was no one coming to help me and my family… so I had to do something’

By Tendai Marima Freelance journalist based in southern Africa.

Floodwaters from Cyclone Kenneth have receded, but damaged roads and bridges are keeping relief teams from reaching thousands still in need. To make matters worse, recent sporadic violence in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado has interrupted aid deliveries.

