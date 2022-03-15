Mid-term evaluation of AVSI interventions in Mutua, Sofala

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This internal evaluation was carried out within the scope of projects financed by CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) from March 2019 in response to the emergency caused by Cyclone Idai that devastated the central region of Mozambique with the objective of finding evidence of the main results of the projects and the changes promoted directly and indirectly by projects’ activities.

The vast majority of the project beneficiaries are employed in agriculture, an occupation that is valued by families because it helps them to meet their basic needs, but that offers little economic prospects due to the limited profitability under current conditions of production, i.e. small-scale family level farming.

4 out of 5 respondents reported an improvement in the general conditions during the last year, being unanimously placed in relation to AVSI support. In this view, the most important changes brought about by the project were the possibility of building their houses together with the income stream related to the implementation of cash work schemes.

More than 4 out of 5 respondents report improvements in their conditions and psychosocial well-being, being unanimously placed in relation to AVSI support. Discussions (lectures) and parental education were identified as the most important activities that contributed to this. Even so, serious threats persist, due to early marriages, and also to violence, especially in the vicinity of the market. Still, when asked about the project's most visible impact of the project on the community, respondents pointed to road construction as a way by which safety and hygiene conditions increased consistently, danger decreased (ex. diminished presence of snakes) and the overall dignity of the community was improved. The Child Friendly Spaces were extremely useful as respondents shared that they felt that children were safe there and were learning several things, and this allowed the parents to engage in their daily task without many worries.

The most valued project activities were family farming and road construction. It is not for nothing that a support for opening a business and building a shelter together with more food for the family are pointed out as the main benefit of these interventions. When asked about the learning that will remain as a result of the project, the majority signalled agricultural practices. In line with all this, when asked what additional support people need it was reported agricultural inputs and money.