Media Advisory: UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief mission to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi

WHEN: 5-12 June 2019

WHERE: Mozambique (Beira and Maputo), Zimbabwe (Chimanimani and Harare) and Malawi (Chikwawa and Lilongwe)

From 5 to 12 June, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will travel on mission to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi to see first-hand the response to Tropical Cyclone Idai, three months after Idai made landfall, as well as the wider humanitarian challenges facing each country.

Three million people were affected by Idai across the three countries. While reconstruction efforts are underway, acute humanitarian needs remain. The mission aims to raise awareness, mobilize additional resources and galvanize international support for the ongoing response.

